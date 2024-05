A majority of Republicans are unfazed by the 88 felonies Trump is accused of.

70% of Republican voters would still vote for Donald Trump if he was in prison

According to a study by Léger, 70% of Republican voters would still vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election if he was found guilty and sent to prison following one of his trials.

Overall, just 32% of Americans think Trump should be the Republican candidate if he is convicted and sent to prison.

Léger’s latest votings intentions survey has found that if the presidential election were held today, Donald Trump would secure 46% of the votes, while Joe Biden would secure 45%.

