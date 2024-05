5% of Canadians believe vampires are real

A study by Léger has found that 59% of Canadians believe in various phenomena, including 5% who believe that vampires are real.

The study found that Canadians were most likely to believe in the existence of angels (45%), ghosts and the paranormal (38%), and less likely to believe in zombies (4%).

1 in 3 Canadians (35%) also believe that some people have special powers.

The Léger web survey was conducted from October 20 to 22, 2023, with 1,521 Canadians 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

