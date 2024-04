“Montreal four-piece Whoredrobe is fit and ready to explode, with echoes of bands like Anthrax, the Slits, Black Flag and Bikini Kill all rolled up into a ball of chaotic energy.”

Whoredrobe, Mirror Games (No Exit)

Montreal four-piece Whoredrobe is fit and ready to explode, with echoes of bands like Anthrax, the Slits, Black Flag and Bikini Kill all rolled up into a ball of chaotic energy. They’ve made waves in the punk rock community since their 2022 debut single “Get in My Van,” making ridiculously catchy earworms with rifftastic guitar, gritty aggressive vocal work and an explosive rhythm and percussion section. The first two songs on this debut EP, Mirror Games, are fun straightforward punk offerings with some metal influence, but Whordrobe really finds their stride halfway through these six songs. “Slut Prayer” cuts heavy, deep and quick with witty lyrics about female empowerment, while palm-muted, thrash metal pinch harmonics fill the space. We get this same volatile energy on “Riot Kissing,” which could easily be the next song blasted aloud during Montreal’s many protests. “Family Planning” has a colossal aura to it, starting off as a doomy slow dirge and then morphing into a fast-paced epic that screams for an unruly mosh. 8/10 Trial Track “Family Planning”

“Family Planning” from Mirror Games by Whoredrobe

This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

