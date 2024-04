What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, April 24

Forward Music Group’s Sweet 16 Revue at PHI Centre

Isabelle Van Grimde presents Transes at Agora de la Danse April 24–27

Thy Woman’s Weeds explores women in Shakespeare at Centaur through May 12

NYC-based singer-songwriter Sam Evian plays Bar le Ritz PDB

L.A. rock band Spanish Love Songs at Fairmount

