What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, April 18

Bring Your Own Band: Improv Inspired by Your Playlists

OK LÀ! presents Japanese experimental filmmaker Takashi Makino at Cinémathèque Québécoise

U.S. rapper Termanology plays le Belmont

California electronic /hip hop act Hippie Sabotage plays MTelus

Loveover & Fake You (emo/pop-punk) + Junko Daydream (post-hardcore) play Turbo Haüs

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.