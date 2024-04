What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 23

Norman Parkinson: Always in Style exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Late Night With the Devil screens at Cinéma Moderne

British alt-jazz singer-songwriter Jacob Collier plays Place Bell

Ottawa singer-songwriter Talk plays Théatre Beanfield

L.A. dream-pop duo CD Ghost play Casa del Popolo

