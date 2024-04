What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, April 17

Vâtchik Danse presents L’Inconsistence at the MAI, April 17–20

Nicki Minaj brings her Pink Friday 2 tour to the Bell Centre

Diggin’ for Digger fundraiser and MTL-all-star country/folk show

New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Hans Williams plays Bar le Ritz PDB

California hip hop act Sematary plays an all ages show at Théâtre Fairmount

