What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 12

Alexandra ‘Spicey’ Landé’s Monad dance show at la Chapelle

Star Wars: The Empire Strips Back burlesque continues through April 28 at le National

Finnish melodic death metal band Insomnium play Beanfield Theatre

Saturday, April 13

CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinatti at Stade Saputo

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens presents Carmina Burana

Queens of the Stone Age play Place Bell

Sunday, April 14

MAC (Place Ville-Marie) group exhibition Femmes volcans forêts torrents

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Mel Brooks’s family-friendly Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

So You Think You Can Poetry at Champs bar

