The mayor issued a reminder of the progressive moves that Montreal has made to fight the climate crisis.

Valérie Plante marks Earth Day: “Montreal is becoming the greenest city in North America”

Mayor Valérie Plante marked Earth Day in the city with a statement listing the areas in which Montreal has excelled in progressive efforts towards the ecological transition. In facing the climate crisis, Plante stated that Montreal is becoming a leader among cities in this continent.

“Montreal is on its way to becoming the greenest city in North America! Greening, pedestrian streets, active and collective transportation, decarbonization of buildings, the fight against single-use plastics — we’re doing all this and more to improve our quality of life and create a green, sustainable future!”

