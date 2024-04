Expect new and upgraded bike paths across 33.2 kilometres of the city’s cycling network.

There are 29 new Montreal bike paths and cycling projects planned for 2024

On Tuesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced 29 new projects that will either develop or upgrade existing bike paths across 33.2 kilometres of the city’s cycling network in 2024.

The three projects outlined by Plante are as follows:

The REV boulevard Henri-Bourassa (sustainable mobility corridor)

The REV Viger/Saint-Antoine/Saint-Jacques (2 sections)

The REV Jean-Talon (first phase)

“By developing the cycling network, we ensure we better share the road for the safety, comfort and mobility of everyone!” —Valérie Plante

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) There are 29 new Montreal bike paths and cycling projects planned for 2024

The city also announced that the BIXI bike rental service, which launched its spring season across 60% of its network yesterday, will continue its year-round service after attracting 50,000 users this winter.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.