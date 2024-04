60% of the BIXI network in Montreal is up and running for the spring season today, with the rest to come as scheduled on April 15.

BIXI bikes to remain available year-round after record 50,000 users in Montreal this winter

With news that BIXI had over 50,000 users over the course of the winter, the majority of whom were trying winter cycling for the first time, the bike rental company has confirmed that its bikes will remain available year-round.

As announced by Mayor Valérie Plante last month, BIXI has added 1,300 new bikes and 32 stations to its Montreal fleet for the 2024 spring season, which begins for 60% of the network today, April 2. The rest will launch on BIXI’s traditional day one, April 15.

OUVERTURE HÂTIVE DU RÉSEAU 🌷

Plus de 60% du réseau sera accessible dès aujourd'hui! La promo sur l'abonnement saisonnier vous permet de profiter du meilleur tarif de l'année et de 2 semaines supplémentaires d'accès au service. ➡ https://t.co/yDWy4j2O6Z pic.twitter.com/Bo1KWOZ5b4 — BIXI Montréal (@BIXImontreal) April 2, 2024 BIXI bikes to remain available year-round after record 50,000 users in Montreal this winter

For more on BIXI and to see the newly implemented rates for 2024, please visit their website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.