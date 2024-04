Jonathan Glazer’s Academy Award-winning historical drama film is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Zone of Interest is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Jonathan Glazer’s Academy Award-winning historical drama film The Zone of Interest, which is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

“The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house next to the camp.”

In second and third place are Dune: Part One (Club illico) and Poor Things (Disney+).

