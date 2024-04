Which Canadian team is in the best position to break the over-30-year Stanley Cup drought?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still the most loved — and most hated — NHL team in Canada

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still the most loved and most hated NHL team in Canada.

The Leafs are the favourite NHL team of 29% of Canadian hockey fans, followed by the Montreal Canadiens (25%), Vancouver Canucks (13%) and Edmonton Oilers (9%).

The Leafs are the least favourite NHL team of 26% of Canadian hockey fans, followed by the Montreal Canadiens (21%) and Ottawa Senators (17%). For the complete table of results, please see page 3 of the report here.

“The Angus Reid Institute also asked Canadian hockey fans which team they would like to see win the Stanley Cup this year. Forced to choose, the largest number say the Toronto Maple Leafs, buoyed by Ontario‚Äôs larger population. Equal numbers say Vancouver (23%) or Edmonton (22%), while Winnipeg receives the support of 13%.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 9 to 11 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,615 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

