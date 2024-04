Richard Gadd’s incredibly heavy stalker drama Baby Reindeer is a masterpiece, streaming now on Netflix.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Dune (Club illico), The Zone of Interest (Prime Video) and Late Night With the Devil (Shudder).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are Fallout (Prime Video), Shōgun (Disney+) and The Sympathizer (Prime Video).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.