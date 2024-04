Healthcare, the cost of living, housing affordability, education and climate change round out the top 5.

So French isn’t in decline — now what? Here’s what Quebecers want Legault to prioritize

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the issues that Quebecers say are most important to them right now.

Healthcare (63%), the cost of living/inflation (55%), housing affordability (34%) round out the top three issues that Quebecers are most concerned about, followed by education (33%) and climate change (24%).

A new report by the OQLF has found that the public use of French has been stable since 2007.

Langue de l’espace public au Québec: La part de la population utilisant le plus souvent le français à l’extérieur de la maison est stable https://t.co/tgGNEJIAn6 pic.twitter.com/vBkUP8Ji48 — OQLF (@OQLF) April 4, 2024

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

