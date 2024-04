“It’s high time we had a skatepark that meets the needs of the population of Montreal’s largest borough.”

NDG residents who’ve been calling for a skatepark in their neighbourhood for years can finally look forward to their dream becoming a reality. On Wednesday, NDG/CDN borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa announced that Skatepark Benny will be opening in 2025.

“This skatepark has been a longstanding demand of the borough’s population, but especially of the neighbourhood’s young people. And they’re right: there’s no skatepark worthy of the name in our borough. It’s high time we had a skatepark that meets the needs of the population of Montreal’s largest borough.”

Katahwa said that the construction contract for this skatepark will be awarded next week.

