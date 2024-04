Danny Boyle’s sci-fi thriller Sunshine is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

These are the most popular Cillian Murphy movies streaming right now

Streaming Guide JustWatch has compiled a list of the most popular Cillian Murphy movies streaming right now.

Topping the list is Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer (Prime Video), which just won seven Oscars, including the Best Actor award for Cillian Murphy. The film accounts for over 60% of the global popularity of Murphy’s films.

In second and third place are Inception (Netflix) and The Dark Knight (Netflix), which are also both directed by Nolan.

“As a frequent collaborator with Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy has been in some of the most popular blockbusters of the last two decades – such as the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. Aside from this ongoing partnership, Murphy has had a diverse career that includes award-winning independent films and collaborations with top directors such as Ken Loach (The Wind the Shakes the Barley), Sally Potter (The Party) and Danny Boyle (Sunshine, 28 Days Later).“

JustWatch popularity scores are calculated from over 40 million movie and TV show fans per month. They are updated daily for 140 countries and 4,500 streaming services.

