The solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal from 2:14 to 4:36 p.m., and should be viewed with eclipse glasses only.

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin shared a final reminder from Quebec’s Health and Social Services Ministry stressing the importance of not looking at the sun with the naked eye for the entire duration of the solar eclipse today.

The eclipse can be seen (with special eclipse glasses) in Montreal from 2:14 to 4:36 p.m., with totality occurring at 3:27 p.m. and lasting approximately 90 seconds. Note that glasses need to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

“Remember that it is very important not to watch the eclipse with the naked eye for its entire duration. Observing without adequate protection may cause temporary or permanent vision problems.”

Bien que ce soit un phénomène rare et fascinant, il est très important de ne pas regarder l’éclipse à l’œil nu.



Profitez de cet événement spectaculaire!



➡️https://t.co/sLD84bwuZn https://t.co/IlYbWvIqxU — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) April 8, 2024 Montreal public health issues final warning not to expose naked eye for eclipse’s ENTIRE duration

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.