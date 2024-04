Just 11% of Montrealers support the Conservative Party of Canada.

Montreal is still the least Conservative city in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Montreal is still the least Conservative city in Canada. Just 11% of people in Montreal support the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), lower than any other urban centre in the country.

The cities where the Conservative Party of Canada has the most support are Edmonton (67%) and Calgary (53%). (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

In Montreal, the Bloc Québécois leads with 30%, followed by the Liberal Party of Canada with 28%.

No Bounce: Liberals' hoped-for support surge in wake of under-40 targeted spending blitz has yet to materializehttps://t.co/iInURaPVm0 pic.twitter.com/lhmyCgAC5B — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) April 24, 2024 Montreal is still the least Conservative city in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 19 to 23, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,015 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.