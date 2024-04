The Habs’ #14 proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in the Dominican Republic.

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens is now engaged to his girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald. The 24-year-old Habs’ captain shared the news on Instagram with post-proposal photos from the Amanera resort in the Dominican Republic.

Following a career-best season with the Canadiens, Suzuki has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for having the most significant positive impact in his community. Suzuki and Fitzgerald are co-chairs of the Habs’ Dream Big Casino Night, an initiative launched by the couple themselves. The inaugural edition of this event, benefiting the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, raised $162,483 to promote physical activity among underprivileged youth.

