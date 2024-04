Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the latest market share figures among streaming services in Canada, with Netflix still in the lead at 24%, followed by Prime Video (23%), Disney+ (18%), Crave (12%), Paramount+ (8%) and Apple TV+ (5%).

“Streaming leader Netflix secures the top spot in the streaming market in Canada, followed closely by Amazon Prime Video, whose market share increased by one point this quarter.”

Market share of streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave & more

Also increasing 1 point this quarter is Crave, which, despite being a Canadian streaming platform, still sits six points behind Disney+. Both Paramount+ and Apple TV+ remain steady at 8% and 5%, respectively.

Market share of streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave & more

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.