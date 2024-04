Pub Royal is the Montreal band’s final album made with their late singer Karl Tremblay.

Les Cowboys Fringants announced this evening that they are releasing their new album Pub Royal tonight at midnight. The Montreal band had previously published photos of recording sessions that took place prior to the death of their singer Karl Tremblay, who passed away from cancer at the age of 47 in November.

Cowboys Fringants guitarist Jean-François Pauzé wrote a statement on Facebook about the forthcoming album release.

“It’s hard to say what state of mind I’m in a few hours before the release of this final album made with Karl. Tangled emotions, I would say. But I think my old friend would be proud of the work accomplished.”

