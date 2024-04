“The French duo’s new effort (out today) is easily their most consistently enjoyable project since their instant-classic 2007 debut Cross.”

Justice, Hyperdrama (Ed Banger/Because/Universal)

After making an instant-classic debut in 2007 with Cross, Justice have spent years struggling to build on that momentum. Follow-ups Audio, Video, Disco and Woman both failed to show more than just occasional flashes of brilliance. Luckily, the French duo’s new effort is easily their most consistently enjoyable project since Cross. Part of that is down to their tasteful usage of guests: Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Thundercat, Miguel and Dutch singer Rimon all add their own touch to Justice’s energizing, bass-slappy musical universe. The fact that Justice have dropped an album this strong in 2024 is a huge win. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Neverender (feat. Tame Impala)”

“Neverender” from Hyperdrama by Justice

Justice will perform as part of the Osheaga festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 4. For more, please visit the band’s website.

This review was originally published in the April 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

