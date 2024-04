Despite the Bloc Québécois outpolling the NDP in the city, more Montrealers have a positive opinion of the NDP leader.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is more popular in Montreal than Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

49% of Montrealers say they have a favourable opinion of Jagmeet Singh, while 42% say the same about Yves-François Blanchet. Interestingly, the Bloc Québécois are currently outpolling the NDP in the city (30% vs. 24%).

The study also found that just 17% of Montrealers view Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre positively. Justin Trudeau’s approval in Montreal is 36%. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 of the report here.)

No Bounce: Liberals' hoped-for support surge in wake of under-40 targeted spending blitz has yet to materializehttps://t.co/iInURaPVm0 pic.twitter.com/lhmyCgAC5B — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) April 24, 2024

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 19 to 23, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,015 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

