Celebs attending this event at Gare Windsor include the NBA’s Danny Green and Chris Boucher, the Habs’ Cole Caufield and former NHLer P.K. Subban, actress Sophie Nélisse and musician Tyler Shaw, among others.

Canada’s Grand Prix is returning to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame from June 7 to 9, and and the annual F1 race brings with it a stack of blowout parties. Among them is the Maxim Grand Prix Party at Gare Windsor in Montreal on June 8, an event that promises a headlining performance by Moroccan-America rap star French Montana. DJ duo NERVO will provide the music for the rest of the night, while Sommer Ray — of fitness/social media fame, “will be bringing her unique energy to the stage.”

The guest list for Maxim’s 2024 event features celebs from the worlds of sports, acting and music, including the NBA’s Danny Green and Chris Boucher, the Habs’ Cole Caufield and former NHLer P.K. Subban, actresses Sophie Nélisse and Minka Kelly, musician Tyler Shaw, tennis player Eugenie Bouchard and former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi, among others.

Tickets (which start at $225 presale), go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit the Maxim Grand Prix Party website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY (@maximgrandprixparty) French Montana to headline the Maxim Grand Prix Party in Montreal on June 8

For our latest in nightlife, please visit the Music section.