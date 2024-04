Denis Villeneuve’s first installment of Dune is streaming now in Canada on Club illico.

Dune: Part One is still the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the seventh time over the past eight weeks is Denis Villeneuve’s epic science-fiction film Dune: Part One starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, among others, which is streaming now in Canada on Club illico.

“Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.”

In second and third place are The Zone of Interest (Prime Video) and Late Night With the Devil (Shudder).

