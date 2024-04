The shows will take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Place des Arts.

Evenko and Broadway Across Canada announced this morning that the Broadway musical HAMILTON is coming to Montreal in the 2025 season.

Dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date, but Evenko has confirmed that the shows will take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Place des Arts.

The multiple-award-winning musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2015, is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, and set to a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B and the Broadway genre — with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

