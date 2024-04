Nilufar may have stopped serving its signature Middle Eastern fare from its old Ste-Catherine Street location last year (after being evicted by greedy landlords), but this week the beloved Montreal restaurant will be making a comeback. Nilufar, which continues to operate as a catering service, will be selling its goods from la Poubelle Magnifique (1221 Crescent) this Friday, April 12.

The Nilufar pop-up menu features falafel pitas and bowls as well as lentil soup, garlic sauce and peach juice, though organizers point out that other items that the restaurant used to serve are also available for pre-order via text or messaging (see their post for details). The full Nilufar menu can be found here.

