“Chef’s throwing a b-day party like never before. Everyone invited. We got a piñata.”

500 free poutines will be given out on April 20 by Chef on Call for their 15th anniversary

Montreal late-night comfort-food delivery service Chef on Call is marking its 15th anniversary on April 20 by giving away 500 free poutines. The restaurant, which also has locations in London and Waterloo, Ontario, is located at 3430 Parc.

