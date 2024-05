What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 2

Canadian alt-rock act Elita plays Foufs

Cycling event Festival Velocité at Parc Jean-Drapeau May 2–5

Montréal Sketchfest May 2–11

NY State hip hop act Stove God Cooks plays le Belmont

Toronto-based rapper Cadence Weapon plays le Système

