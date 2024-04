Mayor Valérie Plante describes the plan for a carbon-neutral neighbourhood as “the largest real estate redevelopment project in Quebec in the last 10 years.”

20,000 new housing units, Jean-Talon tram line to be built as part of new Namur-Hippodrome district

The City of Montreal has announced a plan to build a vast carbon-neutral district on the 43-hectare site of the former Hippodrome racetrack, including 20,000 housing units — 50% of which will be protected from speculation. The Namur-Hippodrome project also includes a tram line on Jean-Talon, 14 hectares of green space and parks, schools, healthcare facilities and other local services.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante described the planned district as “a city within a city,” the size of Boucherville.

“This project will be the largest real estate redevelopment project in Quebec in the last 10 years.”

Notre administration met les conditions gagnantes pour réaliser le plus grand projet de redéveloppement urbain de la prochaine décennie au Québec sur le site de l’hippodrome. 20 000 logements (50% à l’abris de la spéculation), mobilité, parcs et services de proximité #polmtl https://t.co/p4ZVC5q69P — Robert Beaudry (@RobertBeaudry) April 19, 2024 20,000 new housing units, Jean-Talon tram line to be built as part of new Namur-Hippodrome district

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.