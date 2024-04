20 new Montreal housing projects to move forward following additional $30-million investment

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that approximately 20 new housing projects that were previously on hold will be able to move forward thanks to a $30-million investment in decontamination.

The extra funding was provided by both the city and the provincial government.

Plante shared the news, saying, “We are taking action to house Montrealers.”

Ces investissements nous permettront de démarrer environ une vingtaine de nouveaux projets de logements qui étaient en attente.



