Discover five of the most exciting outdoor adventures you can enjoy when travelling to Montreal for a vacation or business trip in 2024.

As one of Canada’s largest and most populous cities, Montreal has often been the ideal combination of the urban and natural. While you can have a typical city life, such as living in a high-rise, walking through a packed downtown, and being near the best-paying jobs, there is plenty to do outdoors. Living in Montreal does not mean being confined to indoor experiences, as there are many fun activities to enjoy. You can cycle, hike, kayak, paddleboard, surf, and raft to your heart’s content. Below is our ranking of the five most exciting outdoor adventures to experience in Montreal.

Photo by the Bialons (Unsplash)

1. Private Jet Ride Around the City

There is no better way to enjoy your vacation in Montreal than riding a private jet around the area. There are many affordable private jet charter services that you can book for when you are in Montreal, especially if you happen to visit during off-peak times.

These private rides are truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences, allowing you to see one of the world’s most famous cities from the most stunning vantage point. From above, you’ll see Montreal’s various neighborhoods from all angles, giving you a private tour of this incredible city.

If you thought that looking out at the city when your commercial flight was landing would give you a great view, enjoying the scenery from a private plane is so much more enjoyable. Afterward, grab coffee at a world-famous coffee shop or eat at one of the city’s many Michelin-starred restaurants.

2. Sailing Along the St. Lawrence

Seeing Montreal while sailing along the St. Lawrence River is one of the great tourist experiences everyone should have at least once in their life. You can get a proper sense of the city’s incredible landscapes while the whole sailing experience is serene and peaceful.

If you fly into Montreal on a private plane, you can continue the theme of luxury and sophistication with this sailing trip. Imagine sipping champagne, enjoying the great weather, and seeing Montreal by sailboat.

The St. Lawrence is perfectly located, with easy access to the city’s most popular neighborhoods. After your sailing trip, you can head to a fun bar or restaurant to enjoy the rest of your evening.

Photo by Louis Tricot (Unsplash)

3. Kayaking in Montreal

Montreal is one of those places where you can have the ultimate vacation all year round. There are so many fun activities to enjoy in Montreal, including kayaking. Montreal is an island city with kayaking spots for people of all skill levels.

Those who want a more relaxing experience can most certainly do so at the Boucherville Islands National Park, where you can bird-watch and engage in other outdoor hobbies. There is also the option of kayak surfing at Lachine Rapids, which will be much more intense and fast-paced. The national park may be the best bet if you are traveling with your kids!

4. Hiking Trips to Mount Royal

This famous mountain top close to downtown Montreal is a must-visit spot for any outdoor enthusiast. Even if you are only in the Montreal area for a few days, make time to visit this peak to truly understand the natural beauty that is accessible to residents of this city. Imagine being able to climb up Mount Royal during your daily run rather than only when you are on vacation!

Even if you are spending time in the downtown part of Montreal, you are always close to Mount Royal. The hilly area is visible from most major streets, including McGill College Avenue, which can take you directly from downtown Montreal to the lowest point of Mount Royal.

Hiking up the Mount Royal Park Loop is a lot of fun, especially if you are a somewhat experienced hiker. The roundtrip distance is 5.3 miles, while the elevation gain is nearly 700 feet.

Photo by Ginabell Andujar

5. Snowy and Icy Fun

Montreal has a lovely climate for most of the year, with the weather ranging from a little hot to a little cold. Those temperatures drop significantly during the peak of winter when the snowy and icy conditions can make some of the city’s outdoor areas feel out of reach.

While you may not be in the mood to hike up Mount Royal when snow is falling, there are plenty of winter activities to enjoy in the city. There are outdoor art events, ice skating rinks, winter sports, and more.

Visiting Montreal is a chance to immerse yourself in the culture of this charming Canadian city, and that experience would be incomplete without some winter wonderland fun!

Have the Best Vacation Ever

Montreal is such an exciting place to visit in 2024, especially with tourism picking up throughout Canada. Whether you visit in the spring, summer, or winter, there is much to see, do, eat, and cherish. Between steep mountains, gorgeous parks, fun winter activities, and helicopter rides, you will never be bored of being outdoors in Montreal.