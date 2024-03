The following capsule review of Millmans appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Millmans

As a born and raised Montrealer, I very much remember when Wellington Street in Verdun was empty. It’s a delight to now see it bubbling with a variety of hotspots, a delectable list of options for eats and (as always) vibes. Nicholas Gaudette has carved out a space for everyone’s favourite: brunch. Millmans diner has evolved into a local favourite. Get a classic Millmans breakfast (eggs, bacon, sausages, perfectly crisped potatoes) or sate your desire for a lox bagel. With mimosas, a permanent flow of coffee and a caesar that hits just right, the occasional wait will prove all too worth it for brunch enthusiasts everywhere. (3779 Wellington)

For more on Millmans, please visit them on Instagram.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.