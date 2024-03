The following capsule review of Kitano Shokudo appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Kitano Shokudo

Formerly known as Otto Bistro, Hiroshi Kitano now runs this Japanese eatery in the heart of the Plateau solo. The menu brings together Japanese staples like jewel-boxesque chirashi bowls, unctuous shoyu ramen and crispy karaage and mixes it with Kitano’s most creative though no less delicious offerings like the wild boar mapo tofu, uni carbonara and the infamous confit duck leg. Quality is paramount here and the food is always excellent — a great spot that consistently surprises. (143 Mont-Royal E.)

