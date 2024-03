“This Cantonese BBQ spot run by the Ku brothers has firmly established itself as a new classic.”

Dobe & Andy

Located inside Chinatown’s Place du Quartier building, this Cantonese BBQ spot run by the Ku brothers has firmly established itself as a new classic. Taking inspiration from cha chaan tengs, a style of diner unique to Hong Kong, the menu is all about simple, filling and well-loved dishes. The BBQ is the star of the show — the sticky and smokey char siu, glistening roast duck and soy chicken and audibly crispy pork belly are excellent here and come served with an incredibly delicious scallion and ginger condiment. Don’t sleep on the other parts of the menu though or you stand to miss out on some of the city’s best fried rice, braised meat dishes and noodle soups. Absolutely delicious and easy on the wallet, Dobe & Andy is a spot to have on repeat. (1071 St-Urbain R-12)

