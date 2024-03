The Four Seasons Hotel is hosting an exciting culinary collaboration for dinner and brunch from March 8 to 10.

The Montréal en Lumière festival closes this weekend with an exciting culinary collaboration at the Four Seasons Hotel. Marcus chef Jason Morris, renowned as one of the top chefs in Canada, has teamed up with Yoric Tièche, the Michelin-starred head chef at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat — a Four Seasons Hotel in France. Hailing from Aix-en-Provence, Tièche specializes in “aromatic seaside cuisine, deeply rooted in the landscapes of the Mediterranean and the mountains of Nice.”

Uniting “Montreal’s diverse culinary heritage and the Mediterranean’s bold flavours,” the two chefs have created menus for dinner, to be served on March 8, 9 and 10, as well as brunch, on March 9 and 10.

A culinary journey featuring Barbajuan & Soupe Butternut, Tartare de St-Jacques et caviar Kaluga, Raviole ricotta et pousses d’épinards, culminating in a Surprise au Chocolat et Amandes. March 8 and 9: 5 to 10:30 p.m., March 10: 5 to 10 p.m., $185

“La Tour du Grand-Hotel Cap-Ferrat,” to be shared, including Beignets Carnaval à la fleur d’oranger, Petits légumes “croque au sel,” la pissaladière au levain ancestrale and les petits Nougat glacés. March 9 and 10: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $95

For more on the collaboration between chefs Jason Morris and Yoric Tièche at Marcus (1440 de la Montagne), please visit the Montréal en Lumière website.

