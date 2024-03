The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal restaurant is offering an “elevated sugar shack experience” through April 15.

As Spring approaches, Montreal restaurant and nightlife hotspot Marcus has gone into cabane à sucre mode, offering a twist on Québécois tradition with what they’re calling an “elevated sugar shack experience.”

Executive Chef Jason Morris and his team at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal have supplemented the Marcus brunch menu with dishes such as Maple French Toast, “soaked in a rich, maple-infused custard and grilled to golden perfection,” as well as a Maple Tini cocktail (a variation of Espresso Martini) and a Sugar Shack Station, where sweet treats such as Maple Fudge, cupcakes and macarons will be available for purchase.

To book a table for the Sugar Shack Experience at Marcus, please visit the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARCUS (@marcus_montreal) Marcus goes into cabane-à-sucre mode with Sugar Shack brunch, sweet station & Maple Tini

