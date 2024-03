Maple butter crepes, pea soup, crispy lard and charcuteries are just a few of the dishes to be included in this Québécois buffet.

Marché Artisans at Montreal’s Queen Elizabeth hotel is serving a cabane à sucre brunch as of March 2

Connoisseurs of cabane à sucre grub can get a taste of Quebec tradition in the city as of this Saturday, March 2, when Marché Artisans — located in Fairmont the Queen Elizabeth hotel — launches its Sugar Town Brunch.

Marché Artisans will offer a brunch buffet on weekends from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m., with an additional omelette station on Easter weekend (March 29 to April 1). The cost is $39 per person ($44 on Easter weekend), 50% off for kids 6 to 12 and free for kids under 6. Reservations are not required.

See the complete menu by chef Mathieu Couture and pastry chef Jean-Marc Guillot below.

Main courses

Chia parfait with maple sugar crumble

Boards of local cheese and charcuteries

Smoked salmon from Marché Artisans with assortment of garnishes

Pea soup

Maple butter crepes

Braised beans with tempeh

Poultry sausages in syrup

Herb-crusted homemade porchetta

Crispy lard

Piperade frittata with chives

Potatoes roasted in duck fat

Dessert tray

Sugar pie and maple mignardises

Maple Pudding Cake (Pouding chômeur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Artisans (@artisansmtl) Marché Artisans at Montreal’s Queen Elizabeth hotel is serving a cabane à sucre brunch as of March 2

For more on the Sugar Town Brunch at Marché Artisans, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.