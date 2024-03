A new study by Léger asked this question to Canadians, and Hawaii, Italy and Japan top the list.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for free this spring, where would it be?

A new study by Léger has asked Canadians where in the world they would choose to travel this spring if they were given a free travel voucher.

For 35% of Canadians, escaping somewhere warm is their preferred choice, with Hawaii topping the list.

Rounding out the top four countries of interest are Italy, Japan and Australia.

The study also found that 47% of Canadians are planning to travel this spring — higher than those who planned to travel during the winter (36%) — including 46% who plan to travel for leisure and 12% who say they’re travelling for business purposes.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for free this spring, where would it be?

This web survey was conducted from March 8 to 10, 2024, with 1,527 Canadians aged 18 or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.