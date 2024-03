The Oscar-winning composer behind the scores for Dune, The Dark Knight, Inception, Top Gun: Maverick and countless other classic films will play the Bell Centre with an 18-piece band and full orchestra.

Hans Zimmer will perform music from his movies live in Montreal on Sept. 17

Evenko has announced that Hans Zimmer will be bringing his live show — which has sold out arenas around the world — to Montreal. Backed by an 18-piece band and a full orchestra, the Oscar-winning composer behind the scores for Dune (both parts), The Dark Knight, Inception, Top Gun: Maverick and countless other classic films is scheduled to play the Bell Centre on Sept. 17, 2024.

Tickets are going on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Hans Zimmer will perform music from his movies live in Montreal on Sept. 17

