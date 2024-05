What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 9

Book launch for The Jellyfish by Boum, in conversation with Arizona O’Neill at Petite D&Q

PWHL Montreal vs. Boston in the playoffs at Place Bell

MTL Sketchfest presents Tandem Jump, Andy Assaf and Solid Bronze

Helsinki prog-metal band Wheel plays Petit Campus with Aviations

Atlanta’s Malevich with Montreal’s Cell Press and Lobotomite at Turbo Haüs

