Montreal-based online travel agency FlightHub is a service that allows Canadians to make travel planning more simple and less stressful.

The company’s FLIP campaign highlights FlightHub initiatives aimed at offering a more practical and enjoyable approach to travel, in keeping with the company’s mandate to enhance the customer experience. Watch the FLIP campaign videos below for a peek at what FlightHub has to offer.

FlightHub users can now benefit from a user-friendly FlightHub app as well as the recently relaunched My Trips platform, a customer portal designed to streamline the travel management process. This tool centralizes all the customer’s travel information in one convenient location, allowing for easy changes and cancellations with just a click.

“In introducing FLIP, we’ve honed in on the core of what makes travel a pleasure: simplicity. It’s about delivering a service that removes the friction from trip planning, ensuring that the only challenge our customers face is choosing their next adventure. We’re committed to providing a straightforward, enjoyable and dependable travel experience.” —Henri Chelhot, CEO of FlightHub

