Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that contraceptives will become free in Canada. He prefaced this announcements by saying, “Women should be free to choose the contraceptives they need without cost getting in the way.”

Universal access to contraceptives for women is part of the first phase of the National Pharmacare Program.

Canada to make contraceptives free

The Canadian government previously moved to relieve the cost of women’s products by making tampons and pads free in all federally regulated buildings.

