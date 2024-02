What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia exhibition continues at the MAC through March 10

Habs vs. Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre

The National Theatre School presents Martin Crimp’s Attempts on Her Life Feb. 27–29

🎭 Get ready for an electrifying performance of "Attempts on her life" by Martin Crimp, brought to you by talented Acting 2 students in Montreal! 🤩 Don't miss out on this unique experience. Check out the details 👉 https://t.co/LXeieIwn8m #MontrealEvents — Événements Montréal (@Evenements_Mtl) February 26, 2024

NYC rapper/singer-songwriter Lil Tecca plays MTelus

British indie artist This Is the Kit plays Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.