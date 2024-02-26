Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts following its season finale is crime drama series True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“The winter nights in Ennis, Alaska are extensive with little light. The Tsalal Arctic Research station is typically overseen by a group of six men, however they are vanishing without any evidence or indication as to why. The responsibility of unraveling the strange occurrence falls on the shoulders of two investigators, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. Their mission is to uncover the truth which may be hidden deep beneath the ice. During their quest, they will not only unravel the enigmatic happenings in the most remote corners of the planet but also discover important things about themselves.”

In second and third place are Monsieur Spade (Prime Video) and Constellation (Apple TV+).

True Detective: Night Country closes out series at #1 on streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.