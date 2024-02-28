“Timothée was truly looking forward to coming to Montreal to celebrate with all of the amazing Dune fans. He is so sad to miss it and sends his best wishes for this special night.”

Timothée Chalamet is sick and will not attend tonight’s Dune: Part Two premiere in Montreal

Montreal fans will be disappointed to learn the news that Timothée Chalamet will not be attending the local premiere of Dune: Part Two tonight.

According to Montreal film publicist Mélanie Mingotaud, who has been working with Warner Canada on this special event, a virus has been circulating among the cast of the film, who have been travelling together to attend Dune: Part Two premieres around the world.

“Timothée was truly looking forward to coming to Montreal to celebrate with all of the amazing Dune fans but unfortunately he and a few of our other cast have gotten sick and will not able to join Denis Villeneuve for a special hometown fan screening of the film. He is so sad to miss it and sends his best wishes for this special night.”

Mingotaud noted that director Denis Villeneuve will still be in attendance at tonight’s Scotia Bank Cinema fan screening, two days ahead of the film‘s wide release this Friday, March 1.

“Denis is still very much looking forward to transporting audiences once again to Arrakis and showing them why Dune: Part Two truly must be seen and experienced on the big screen.”

Timothée Chalamet’s scheduled attendance at the Dune: Part Two premiere in Montreal was announced on Feb. 12.

