The Holdovers is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Alexander Payne’s comedy-drama film The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa, which is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

“The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).”

In second and third place are Oppenheimer (Prime Video) and All of Us Strangers (Disney+).

