The late-night talk show and satirical news program is streaming now on Paramount+.

The Daily Show returns to #1 on streaming following return of Jon Stewart

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts following the return of Jon Stewart is late-night talk show and satirical news program The Daily Show, which is streaming now in Canada on Paramount+.

“Jon Stewart and The Daily Show news team cover the biggest headlines of the day.”

In second and third place are True Detective: Night Country (Crave) and Monsieur Spade (Prime Video).

