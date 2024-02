The eighth edition of the music fest in Sainte-Thérèse, happening May 9 to 12, promises loads of Montreal acts, free shows and a comedy component.

The Santa Teresa festival in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec announced its 2024 lineup this morning, featuring Montreal indie rock vets Karkwa, French rapper Ziak, Belgian rappers Caballero & Jeanjass and renowned Quebec singer-songwriter Daniel Bélanger.

Also on the bill are Montreal acts Bibi Club, les Deuluxes (opening for Daniel Belanger), Robert Robert and old-school rap-Queb act Muzion. Fellow locals Samwoy, Night Lunch and Unessential Oils, a new project by Warren Spicer (the singer from Plants and and Animals), are among the acts playing free shows.

On the comedy front, Montreal comedian Arnaud Soly will host Soly Teresa, a music and comedy show with a number of special guests, while Brick et Brack will record a podcast and Julien Bernatchez, as DJ White Russian, will close out the first night on the main stage.

Four-day festival passes will be available this Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

For more on the Santa Teresa festival, which runs from May 9 to 12 at various venues in Sainte-Thérèse, please visit their website.

